SCTE’s Dzuban: Org Moving Ahead with Cable-Tec Expo October 13-16 in Denver

SCTE•ISBE president Mark Dzuban said his group will move forward with plans to conduct its annual Cable-Tec Expo conference in Denver from October 13-16.

“We understand that there are uncertainties ahead. We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, are in constant contact with Denver and Colorado authorities, and are taking extra precautions together with the Colorado Convention Center and our hotel partners. The bottom line is this: we will do nothing that will jeopardize the safety of our guests,” Dzuban said in a letter to Society of Cable Technology Engineers constituents Friday.

“We recognize that the decision to attend Expo may be a difficult one this year,” Dzuban added. “In the months ahead, we will keep you abreast of developments so you can manage your scheduling and travel plans. We hope that you, your family and your friends continue to remain safe during these challenging times, and we hope that we have an opportunity to see you at Cable-Tec Expo in October."

Dzuban said the SCTE’s program committee, co-chaired this year by Charter’s Tom Monaghan and Comcast’s Ed Marchetti, is reviewing Fall Technical Forum abstracts that are due May 8.

Cable-Tec Expo anchors a week that also includes The Cable TV Pioneers Annual Dinner, as well as the CableLabs Envision event.

Notably, CableLabs this week canceled its inaugural 4Front event, which had been scheduled for June.

“Our goal in the 25 weeks between now and mid-October is to ensure that all of this takes place in an atmosphere that is safe for all involved,” Dzuban added.