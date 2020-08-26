SCTE-ISBE Sets CEO Panel for Cable-Tec Expo 2020

SCTE-ISBE has announced three CEOs for its roundtable discussion during the 2020 Cable-Tec Expo. Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable; Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO, Charter Communications; and Tom Fries, vice chairman and CEO of Liberty Global, will be featured on the panel.

Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO, Charter Communications (Image credit: SCTE-ISBE)

This year's cable expo will take place virtually due to COVID-19 from Oct. 12-15 and will address the industry's response to the pandemic and the evolution of a next-gen 10G platform.

Dave Watson, president & CEO, Comcast Cable (Image credit: SCTE-ISBE)

The CEO panel will be moderated by Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs, during the Expo’s general session on Monday, Oct. 12.

Mike Fries, CEO and senior vice chairman, Liberty Global (Image credit: SCTE-ISBE)

The general session, which begins 11 a.m. ET, will also feature president and CEO of SCTE-ISBE, Mark Dzuban interviewing Ed Marchetti, senior VP, operations, Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, president of field operations of Charter, with remarks by NCTA-The Internet and Television Association president and CEO Michael Powell.

“This year’s opening session, and Cable-Tec Expo as a whole, will demonstrate the awesome future of advanced connectivity and honor the resiliency and excellence demonstrated by the cable industry as our critical role became front and center during the pandemic,” said Dzuban. “The work of Expos past prepared us for today’s challenges, and during this year’s event we will build on the knowledge sharing and innovation of the past to prepare for a future that will be transformed by connectivity.”

“Connectivity is the foundation for services and applications that can change — and save — lives,” he added. “The pandemic underscored the critical nature of our work and tested and validated cable’s resiliency... We are excited to come together virtually in October to build on this momentum.”