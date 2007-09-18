SCTE Accepting Nominations for Emerging Technologies Awards

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers is now accepting nominations for its 2008 Emerging Technologies Awards.

Winners will be announced at the SCTE Conference on Emerging Technologies Jan. 14–16 in Los Angeles.

The trade group said nominations are being accepted online.

The IP Innovator Award, honoring an SCTE member who “has displayed innovative achievement and creativity in the advancement and development of IP networking,” is sponsored by Juniper Networks.

The Polaris Award, recognizing an SCTE Member “who has displayed exceptional achievement and commitment to the development and/or deployment of HFC [hybrid fiber-coaxial] networks,” is sponsored by CommScope.

And C-COR is sponsoring the Star of Integrity Award, which “honors a member of the SCTE who, as an engineer or manager, has contributed to the efficiency and effectiveness of next-generation networks in delivering on-demand services.”

The Emerging Technologies Awards will be presented by CED magazine and the SCTE.