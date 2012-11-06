Scripps Networks Donates $250,000 to Sandy Relief

Scripps Networks Interactive on Tuesday pledged $250,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in Hurricane Sandy relief efforts.

The company will also match all employee donations dollar-for-dollar through its "Change the World" program.

Along with financial support, the company's employees have been collecting needed provisions, including bedding, personal care items and toys and stuffed animals to help comfort children. Food Network, Cooking Channel, HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country have been running public service announcements on air and online encouraging viewers to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

"It's difficult to truly fathom the extremely challenging circumstances Hurricane Sandy left in its wake. With a brand family that's led by Food Network and HGTV, we know the importance of basics such as a warm meal and shelter from the cold, and we understand the deep and lasting impact of having those taken away from you," said Ken Lowe, chairman, president and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive.