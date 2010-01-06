Scripps Networks Bosses See Rationalization in Subs Fees Debate

Scripps Networks Interactive chiefs updated investors today

on their pay-TV renewals for Food Network and HGTV and their ongoing dispute

with New York

regional operator Cablevision.

Chief financial officer, Joe NeCastro, said: "We're looking

to significantly bring Food [network] more in line with what we're being paid

for HGTV and in all counts with one exception we've accomplished our goals. By

the time we report fourth quarter, we feel good about where we came out and

we're gratified that there is recognition-with one notable exception-as to the

value of these networks."

CEO Ken Lowe continued saying the cable industry is seeing

"a little more rationalization, it could be that retransmission consent

negotiations have something to do with that." Pressure from broadcast networks

now seeking fees from distributors is likely to make it harder for smaller

cable channels to make their case for rate increases.

Even so, content providers such as Scripps Networks

Interactive are arguing that they've invested significantly in improving

content and drawing passionate and engaged viewers that they ought to be

compensated accordingly. Scripps is currently lobbying Cablevision for an

additional 20 cents to 30 cents for its services. Lowe added that discussions

of "video on demand rights and TV Everywhere and video on broadband is going to

be a bigger part of negotiations going forward. As Comcast and NBCU goes

through, it's going to be a real proving ground for moving content from TV to

broadband and how it all plays out."

"This is a once in a five or ten year opportunity," said

NeCastro of the carriage renewal talks which are also in progress with Time

Warner Cable. "There is no one spike out there like there is for this one."

HGTV receives 13 cents per subscriber per household per month, while Food

receives eight cents, according to data from SNL Kagan.

Separately, Scripps revealed a few details on the rebranding

of Fine Living Network which will become The Cooking Channel. Lowe said the new

service would be much more targeted towards younger viewers than its culinary

sibling and that much of its programming would come from overseas markets.

Internationally, Scripps intends to rollout several more

versions of Food Network in 2010. The network launched in the U.K. two months

ago. HGTV is also destined for overseas markets, though Lowe noted, "In HGTV's

case there is a difference with [measurements such as] two by fours. It's not

the same in certain parts of the world. We view it as entertainment and less

informational and that's how we position it." The company is also hoping to

further exploit its new ownership of Travel Channel in international markets.

The fate of the Tribune Co.'s stake in Food Network still

hangs in the balance and Scripps executives said they are still interested in

buying that minority stake but won't know more about its future until Tribune

emerges from bankruptcy and new management and a new board are in place.