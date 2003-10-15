Scripps Nets Expands Ad Sales

Scripps Networks Advertising Sales Group is expanding into video-on-demand, broadband and Shop at Home.

As a result, Jon Steinlauf has been named senior vice president of ad sales, up from VP of ad sales. He will be responsible for ad sales and ad-sales marketing for Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself and Fine Living.

In addition, seven other sales executives have been promoted.

Donna Stephens becomes senior VP, ad sales, for HGTV; Susan Bravman is now VP, Southeast region, for Food; John Dailey is the new VP, Eastern region, for Food; Greg Regis is now VP, ad sales, Eastern region, for HGTV; Steve Gabelmann is VP, mid-central region, HGTV; Amy Jo Wayne is senior sales manager, New York, for HGTV; and Amy Court is sales manager, Southeast region, HGTV.