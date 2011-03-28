Scripps Names Rappaport Head of Station Marketing

Jessica Rappaport has been named vice president of marketing for the Scripps television division. It's a new position for Scripps. Rappaport begins Monday and is based at Scripps headquarters in Cincinnati.

Rappaport, 48, comes to Scripps from Los Angeles-based Hollywood Branded, Inc., where she developed the social media strategy for the entertainment marketing agency.

"In addition to possessing years of branding, web development and television marketing experience, Jessica has fully immersed herself in social media marketing," said Brian Lawlor, senior vice president of the Scripps television division. "We created this position as part of an enhanced commitment to ratings leadership in all of our markets, and Jessica has the perfect mix of skills to take us where we want to go. I believe the underlying strength of our news product and Jessica's ability to expose more consumers to that product across multiple platforms is a powerful combination that advertisers will notice."

Rappaport began her broadcasting career in the late 1980s in promotion and creative-services positions in Kentucky, Georgia, Oklahoma and Virginia, before becoming a brand management consultant for Frank N. Magid Associates.