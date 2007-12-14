Scripps Names Leaders for Post-Split Offshoots

E.W. Scripps , which will split into two publicly traded companies in mid-2008, announced its management for the new properties.

William Burleigh will continue to serve as board chairman for E.W. Scripps, which includes the TV and newspaper properties. Burleigh is the former Scripps president and CEO.

Richard Boehne will become president and CEO of E.W. Scripps. Other members of the management team are Mary Denise Kuprionis, Lisa Knutson, Douglas Lyons, Robert Carson and Michael Hales.

Current E.W. Scripps president and CEO Kenneth Lowe will be chairman, president and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive, which comprises the cable channels and Internet business. Nicholas Paumgarten will be lead independent director. Other members of the Interactive team are Joseph NeCastro, Anatolio Cruz III, Mark Hale, Jennifer Weber, Lori Hickok, Chad Boydston and Terry Smithers.

“We’ve spent a considerable amount of time building a strong management team at Scripps, which provides us with a particularly strong bench of leadership talent to draw from for both companies,” Lowe said in a statement.