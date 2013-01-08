Scripps: More TV Everywhere Deals to Come

Scripps Networks Interactive chairman and CEO Ken Lowe said

he expects to sign on more TV Everywhere deals in the next 18 to 24 months for

his channels, but stressed that effective ratings measurement is needed for the

service to proliferate.

Scripps signed a comprehensive carriage deal - including TV

Everywhere - with Comcast in July

and Lowe said the networks have similar deals with about 60% of its

distributors. He added that Scripps channels, especially Food Network, can

benefit from TV Everywhere deals because it could prolong the time that viewers

watch its shows as they take their tablets or smartphones into the kitchen as

they cook.

"It probably is going to give us an opportunity to have

longer viewing periods, we could actually see more ratings because you've got

multiple uses of devices throughout the home as opposed to just one stationary

TV screen," Lowe said at the Citigroup Global Internet, Media and

Telecommunications conference in Las Vegas. "We're very positive about the

future of TV Everywhere. But I do think it is incumbent on the industry - we

have got to get the measurement right as quickly as possible."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.