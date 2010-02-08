Scripps: Food, HGTV Fees Achieve Parity
Scripps Networks Interactive executives say the sometime harsh negotiations with distributors over carriage renewal agreements for Food Network and HGTV paid off with sizeable gains in carriage fees for both networks.
Scripps renegotiated carriage agreements for Food and HGTV with several operators. Its most highly publicized battle was a dispute with Cablevision Systems that led to Scripps pulling the channels from those systems for about three weeks.
