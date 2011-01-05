Scripps Expects Softer Q4
Scripps Networks Interactive executives told an audience at an industry
conference Wednesday that ratings softness will likely impact its fourth
quarter results, adding that affiliate fee growth, sparked by new deals
reached in the past year, will moderate in 2011.
Scripps Networks
CEO Ken Lowe, speaking at the Citigroup Entertainment, Media &
Telecommunications conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., said that weaker
than expected ratings in the fourth quarter could put a damper on
performance compared to its third quarter gains.
"While ad revenue
growth will be comfortably positive in the fourth quarter, the rate of
growth will not rise to the 19% level which we achieved in Q3, which led
the industry as you know," Lowe said, adding that looking ahead, both
the upfront and scatter market are strong.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.