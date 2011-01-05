Scripps Expects Softer Q4

Scripps Networks Interactive executives told an audience at an industry

conference Wednesday that ratings softness will likely impact its fourth

quarter results, adding that affiliate fee growth, sparked by new deals

reached in the past year, will moderate in 2011.

Scripps Networks

CEO Ken Lowe, speaking at the Citigroup Entertainment, Media &

Telecommunications conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., said that weaker

than expected ratings in the fourth quarter could put a damper on

performance compared to its third quarter gains.

"While ad revenue

growth will be comfortably positive in the fourth quarter, the rate of

growth will not rise to the 19% level which we achieved in Q3, which led

the industry as you know," Lowe said, adding that looking ahead, both

the upfront and scatter market are strong.

