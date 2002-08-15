Scripps buys stake in Shop at Home

E.W. Scripps Co. ponied up $49.5 million Wednesday to acquire a 70 percent stake in television network Shop at Home.

Scripps -- media assets of which include 10 broadcast stations and cable networks Home & Garden Television, Food

Network, Do It Yourself and Fine Living -- is also floating Shop at Home a

$47.5 million loan to pay down existing debt.

The deal gives Scripps control of Shop at Home's television network, but not

its five broadcast stations.

"Shop at Home Network provides Scripps with an efficient way to quickly gain

scale in a fast-growing industry that we believe is increasingly related to the

media businesses we currently operate," Scripps president and CEO Kenneth W. Lowe said in a prepared statement.

Potential crossover opportunities might include retailing HGTV and Food

consumer products on Shop at Home and bringing cable-network talent onto

the shopping channel to pitch their wares.

Shop at Home, available in about 42 million homes, has tallied $142 million

in sales for the first nine months of fiscal-year 2002. It's the fourth-largest

television home shopping channel.