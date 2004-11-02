Scripps Boosts Afilliate-Sales Team

Scripps Networks has added one executive and upped five as it expands the sales and marketing teams for its TV brands, which include Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself, Fine Living, Great American Country, Shop at Home and Scripps Networks On Demand.

John Baird, senior VP, has been named executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, and Bob Bradley, from ABC Cable Networks, has been added in the new post of SVP of affiliate sales.

Doug Hurst, VP, affiliate marketing and on demand, has been named SVP; Pam Treacy, VP, affiliate sales, Eastern division, has been named SVP, responsible for negotiating deals with Cablevision, Comcast, Cox, and Time Warner; Ruth Tatom, VP, Western division, has been named SVP, managing national contracts with Adelphia, Charter, DirecTV and EchoStar; Andrea Jomides, regional director, Northeast region, was named VP, sales, East, handling contracts with Insight and Mediacom.