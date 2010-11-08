Scripps, AT&T U-Verse Reconnect On Carriage Contract

After spending the day negotiating, Scripps Networks Interactive-owned services were restored to AT&T U-verse's air on Sunday night.

Disconnected on Friday morning over new-media rights, HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and GAC became available to the telco's subscribers shortly before 8 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 7. Deal terms were not disclosed.

"These situations are never easy, and everyone regrets that the viewers were caught in the middle," said John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, in a statement. "After the initial impasse, both sides took quick action to work toward a constructive solution. We especially appreciate our loyal viewers and for their passionate support and for their patience."

"We're very satisfied that this is a fair deal that benefits our U-verse customers," noted AT&T U-verse in its statement. "The terms and costs of the deal recognize our growing subscriber base and give us the tools and content rights to compete with all other providers. We are very grateful to our customers for their support."

The parties -- which evidently came to terms on the license fees for Scripps's service before the contract expired last month and then agreed to three extensions before reaching an impasse over the advanced media rights on Nov. 5 -- disconnected over how much of the programmer's content AT&T could disseminate over its digital and mobile platforms, as well as future distribution mechanisms.