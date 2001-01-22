Scripps Appoints Presidents

Scripps has promoted executives of its largest cable networks from general manager/senior vice president to president: Burton Jablin at Home & Garden Television (HGTV), Judy Girard at Food Network, and Jim Zarchin at Do It Yourself (DIY) network. The decision followed a year-long reorganization that established each individual network as its own entity with one person clearly in charge of brand management and growth. All three executives will report to Ed Spray, president of the network group.