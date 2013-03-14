Scott Sassa Steps Down at Hearst

Scott Sassa has stepped down as president of entertainment

and syndication at Hearst Corp., the company confirmed.

Joining in 2008, Sassa oversaw Hearst's investments in

television properties, which include a 20% stake in ESPN and a 50% stake in A+E

Television Networks. He was also responsible for the company's newspaper

syndication and merchandise licensing operations. He recently helped to

launch History Channel's miniseries The Bible with producer

Mark Burnett.

The New York Posthad first reported Sassa' departure.