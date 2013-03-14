Scott Sassa Steps Down at Hearst
Scott Sassa has stepped down as president of entertainment
and syndication at Hearst Corp., the company confirmed.
Joining in 2008, Sassa oversaw Hearst's investments in
television properties, which include a 20% stake in ESPN and a 50% stake in A+E
Television Networks. He was also responsible for the company's newspaper
syndication and merchandise licensing operations. He recently helped to
launch History Channel's miniseries The Bible with producer
Mark Burnett.
The New York Posthad first reported Sassa' departure.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.