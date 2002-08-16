Scientific-Atlanta: More layoffs
Scientific-Atlanta Inc. is laying off 400 employees, or roughly 6 percent of its work force, as part of restructuring.
The layoffs, which are companywide, come exactly one month after 1,300
employees were laid off in S-A's Juarez, Mexico, manufacturing facility.
The company said most of the reductions are effective immediately, but
some will occur over the next several months.
It's anticipated that the company will realize approximately $40 million in
savings per year as a result of the restructuring.
