Scientific-Atlanta: More layoffs

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. is laying off 400 employees, or roughly 6 percent of its work force, as part of restructuring.

The layoffs, which are companywide, come exactly one month after 1,300

employees were laid off in S-A's Juarez, Mexico, manufacturing facility.

The company said most of the reductions are effective immediately, but

some will occur over the next several months.

It's anticipated that the company will realize approximately $40 million in

savings per year as a result of the restructuring.