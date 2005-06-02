Scientific-Atlanta, Gemstar Settle
Scientific-Atlanta (S.A.) and Gemstar-TV Guide International, Inc. reached a number of agreements that end litigation related to patents and also will bring Gemstar-TV Guide interactive program guides onto the S.A. Explorer set-top box.
The deals involve cross licensing of patents for up to nine-and-a-half years, with S.A. paying $154 million to Gemstar-TV Guide and Gemstar-TV Guide paying $89 million to S.A.
S.A. expects to incur a charge estimated at $30 million to $50 million in the fourth quarter of the 2005 fiscal year as a result of the settlement.
