Science goes Cosmic , Critical

Discovery Science Channel is adding two new series and a host of

specials to its programming slate.

William Shatner will narrate Cosmic Odyssey, a series on astronomy

stories.

The Critical Eye, hosted by The X-Files' William B. Davis, will provide

scientific explanations for well-known myths.

Both series debut will in late 2002 or early 2003.

Upcoming specials will include Return to the Hubble, the story of

seven astronauts' 1999 rendezvous with the Hubble telescope; 2025, a look

at inventions that will revolutionize life in the future; and three new episodes

of oceanographic show Science of the Deep.