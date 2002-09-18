Science goes Cosmic , Critical
Discovery Science Channel is adding two new series and a host of
specials to its programming slate.
William Shatner will narrate Cosmic Odyssey, a series on astronomy
stories.
The Critical Eye, hosted by The X-Files' William B. Davis, will provide
scientific explanations for well-known myths.
Both series debut will in late 2002 or early 2003.
Upcoming specials will include Return to the Hubble, the story of
seven astronauts' 1999 rendezvous with the Hubble telescope; 2025, a look
at inventions that will revolutionize life in the future; and three new episodes
of oceanographic show Science of the Deep.
