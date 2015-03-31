Science Channel Lines Up Seven New Series

Science Channel said at the Discovery Communications upfront in New York Tuesday that it will continue to expand its originals slate, adding three new series later this year with four on tap for early 2016.

On May 2 Science Channel debuts Outrageous Acts of Psych, a spinoff of its Outrageous Acts of Science offering a scientific twist on the hidden-camera genre. This summer Science premieres Race to Escape, a competition reality show in which two teams of three strangers must figure out each week how to get out of a different locked-down location.

Scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter is Secret Space Disasters; in eight hour-long episodes the series covers the "incredible near misses, close calls, unexpected encounters and dangerous discoveries in the history of human space travel," the network said.

