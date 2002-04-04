Sci Fi, TNT share X-Files
Sci Fi Channel and Turner Network Television will share the cable rights for The X-Files, which is in its
ninth and final season on Fox, beginning in October.
Sci Fi will pony up about
$325,000 per episode, while TNT will pay $225,000.
Sci Fi landed prime time rights, accounting for the higher license fee.
The X-Files had been on FX for five years.
Sci Fi is also close to a deal for United Paramount Network's Roswell, paying $125,000
per episode for all three seasons beginning next January.
