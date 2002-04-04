Sci Fi, TNT share X-Files

Sci Fi Channel and Turner Network Television will share the cable rights for The X-Files, which is in its

ninth and final season on Fox, beginning in October.

Sci Fi will pony up about

$325,000 per episode, while TNT will pay $225,000.

Sci Fi landed prime time rights, accounting for the higher license fee.

The X-Files had been on FX for five years.

Sci Fi is also close to a deal for United Paramount Network's Roswell, paying $125,000

per episode for all three seasons beginning next January.