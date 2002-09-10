Sci Fi shutters Farscape

Fans of Sci Fi Channel's Farscape should relish the 11 new episodes

coming in January because they will be the last. Sci Fi has decided not to

produce any future episodes beyond the show's fourth season.

"Farscape has been unable to grow beyond its core fan base. That,

coupled with the extreme and growing cost of production, has led to the

difficult decision to end the series," the network said in a prepared statement.

Last year, Farscape averaged a 1.4 rating with 1.6 million viewers. That

dipped to a 1.2 rating and 1.5 million viewers for new episodes this year.

Loyal Farscape fans are distraught. Farscape devotee Shelley

Goodge, who runs a Web site dedicated to the series, told Broadcasting &

Cable, "Fans everywhere have been working hard to encourage either Sci Fi to

renew Farscape or, in the alternative, to have it picked up by another

network."

So far no word on that, although after this season, there will be 88

episodes ready for a possible syndication run.