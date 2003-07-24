Sci Fi renews Stargate
Sci Fi Channel is bringing its long-running original series, Stargate
SG-1, back for an eighth season.
The sixth season of Stargate SG-1 is currently airing on Sci Fi,
averaging a strong 1.7 rating, and a seventh installment is in production.
Season eight, slated to debut next summer, will set up a planned spinoff
series, Stargate: Atlantis.
