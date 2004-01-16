Sci Fi Picks Up Andromeda

Sci Fi Channel has picked up the fifth and final season of Tribune Television’s Andromeda, starring Kevin Sorbo, as an original series.

As part of the deal, Sci Fi also acquired the rights to the show’s first four seasons, which will be available to the network in March 2004, and 66 episodes of the weekly action hour, BeastMaster.

Starting this fall, new episodes of Andromeda will air first on Sci-Fi and then appear a week to 10 days later in syndication.