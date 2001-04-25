Sci Fi heads for Mars , Cities
By Susanne Ault
Sci Fi Channel has added a couple of more big-event projects to its 2002
production slate -- a four-hour miniseries based on the best-selling Mars
Trilogy book series, Kim Stanley Robinson's Red Mars; and A Tale
of Two Cities, another four-hour mini based on the Charles Dickens classic.
No premiere dates were given.
Previously announced projects on deck for 2002 include Babylon 5: The
Legend of the Rangers, Clive Barker's Saint Sinner, Firestarter:
The Next Chapter and Steven Spielberg's Taken.
