Trending

Sci Fi heads for Mars , Cities

By

Sci Fi Channel has added a couple of more big-event projects to its 2002
production slate -- a four-hour miniseries based on the best-selling Mars
Trilogy book series, Kim Stanley Robinson's Red Mars; and A Tale
of Two Cities, another four-hour mini based on the Charles Dickens classic.
No premiere dates were given.

Previously announced projects on deck for 2002 include Babylon 5: The
Legend of the Rangers, Clive Barker's Saint Sinner, Firestarter:
The Next Chapter and Steven Spielberg's Taken.