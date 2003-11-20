Sci Fi Discovers Atlantis

Production is slated to begin early next year on Sci Fi Channel’s new original series Stargate Atlantis. Atlantis, a spinoff of Sci Fi’s popular Stargate SG-1, will run as a companion show to SG-1 when it premieres next summer.

Sci Fi has ordered 20 one-hour episodes from distributor MGM Television Entertainment. The series will kick off with a two-hour movie and will feature some characters from SG-1.