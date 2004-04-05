Sci Fi Brings Back Farscape, Announces New Shows

Farscape fans rejoice. Sci Fi Channel is bringing the beloved series back for a final miniseries. The internationally produced Farscape: Peacekeeper War will likely air in October. The pickup was among Sci Fi’s news Monday at a press luncheon in New York.

The network is considering pilots for a number of scripted series, including an unnamed project from director Joel Schumacher about an elite team of aliens that comes to Earth to gather reconnaissance for an invasion.

A more Earthly idea is Eureka, about a Pacific Northwest town where the government resettles the world’s geniuses. A bit more out there, Witchhunter Robin centers on a team of cops going against rogue witches.

"We’ve been saying we’re going to broaden," says Sci Fi Channel President Bonnie Hammer. "Our new shows are grounded in Earth with a twist."

Sci Fi is getting ready to decide whether to take two pilots to series for next year. Under consideration are Anonymous Rex, about dinosaurs living among humans, and Dead Lawyers, about ethically-challenged dead attorneys who come back to life to do good.

The network also unveiled upcoming movies and miniseries. Highlights include Dresden Files, a two-hour backdoor pilot executive produced by Nicholas Cage about a detective with extraordinary powers. Coming in the fourth quarter is Earthsea, starring Danny Glover and Isabella Rossellini, which follows the life of a young wizard.

The first chapter of Steven Spielberg’s Nine Lives, about nine people with near death experiences who seek each other out, should debut early next year. Sci Fi will air the trilogy in three, six-hour chapters over three straight quarters.