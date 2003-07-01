Schwimmer, Hancock sail into Dark Harbor
NBC Studios’ Larry Hancock is teaming up with Friends’ David Schwimmer
to open their own production shingle, called Dark Harbor Productions, at
NBC.
"I’m looking forward to some terrific new television programs to spring from
their team," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said.
For the past year, Hancock has been an independent producer at NBC Studios
and now will head up comedy, drama and reality development for Dark Harbor. He
also served as vice president of comedy development for NBC Studios from
2000-02.
NBC announced in April that it had signed a two-year development deal with
Schwimmer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.