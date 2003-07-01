Schwimmer, Hancock sail into Dark Harbor

NBC Studios’ Larry Hancock is teaming up with Friends’ David Schwimmer

to open their own production shingle, called Dark Harbor Productions, at

NBC.

"I’m looking forward to some terrific new television programs to spring from

their team," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said.

For the past year, Hancock has been an independent producer at NBC Studios

and now will head up comedy, drama and reality development for Dark Harbor. He

also served as vice president of comedy development for NBC Studios from

2000-02.

NBC announced in April that it had signed a two-year development deal with

Schwimmer.