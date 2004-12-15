Schweitzer to Head CBS Marketing Group

Viacom Inc. co-chairman Les Moonves has created a new CBS Marketing Group and has named George Schweitzer to head it as president.

Schweitzer will be in charge of marketing, advertising and strategic initiatives related to the marketing of CBS and co-owned UPN, including special events, cross-promotional partnerships, affiliate meetings and upfront presentations.

He will also coordinate those networks' collaborative marketing with other Viacom properties, including King World, Paramount Television, Infinity, and Viacom Outdoor.

Reporting to Schweitzer will be EVP's of the new group Ron Scalera and Anne O'Grady.

Schweitzer, a 32-year veteran of CBS, has been EVP, marketing and communications, since 1994.

Most recently, Scalera and O'Grady were both senior VPs, marketing, for CBS. Scalera was a promotion executive at Fox before joining CBS in 1997. O'Grady has been with CBS since 1989. Before that she was with Kraft Foods.

Wednesday's move, as well as an earlier one to create a new internal/external communications group, was prompted by Viacom's decision to divvy up responsibility for its various businesses under Moonves and Co-President Tom Freston following the departure of Mel Karmazin last June.