Schwartz joins ABC Family

Veteran producer Robin Schwartz is joining ABC Family as vice president of

programming.

Schwartz will oversee scripted series, original movies and teen-targeted

fare.

She most recently worked as a writer and producer developing comedy and drama

pilots for ABC, The WB Television Network, CBS and Fox for Schwartz/Tarlow Productions, which she

cofounded.

She also worked at NBC as VP of prime-time series, developing

shows like Will & Grace and Suddenly Susan, as well as being

charged with NBC's Saturday-morning teen lineup.