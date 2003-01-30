Schwartz joins ABC Family
Veteran producer Robin Schwartz is joining ABC Family as vice president of
programming.
Schwartz will oversee scripted series, original movies and teen-targeted
fare.
She most recently worked as a writer and producer developing comedy and drama
pilots for ABC, The WB Television Network, CBS and Fox for Schwartz/Tarlow Productions, which she
cofounded.
She also worked at NBC as VP of prime-time series, developing
shows like Will & Grace and Suddenly Susan, as well as being
charged with NBC's Saturday-morning teen lineup.
