Schwartz to head Warner animation

Sander Schwartz has been named president of Warner Bros. Animation.

Previously president of Sony Pictures Family Entertainment, supervising such WB animated series as Jackie Chan Adventures, Max Steel and Men in Black: The Series, Schwartz will now oversee the production of all Warner Bros. animated film, TV and video projects.

Schwartz fills the position vacated by Jean MacCurdy, who indicated she wanted to step away from the company's day-to-day activities to focus on developing animated and live-action projects. MacCurdy has been named a creative consultant to Warner Bros. Animation. Previously, Schwartz served as chief of Columbia TriStar Television Children's Programming. - Susanne Ault