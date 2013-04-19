Schwagerl Named NBCU Senior VP, Facilities Operations, Planning and Services

NBCUniversal has named Brian Schwagerl senior VP of facilities operations, planning and services, the company announced Thursday.

Schwagerl will oversee facilities organization, service and project management at NBCU's office, studio and technical spaces in New York.

"It's a pleasure to announce that Brian is joining the company," said Ian Trombley, executive VP, NBCU East Coast television and on-air operation. "Brian is widely regarded as one of the top professionals in the facilities industry, and his experience in areas ranging from construction to operations and real estate services will be major assets to our New York Metro facilities."

Prior to joining NBCU, Schwagerl served as VP, workplace strategy and services, real estate and facilities planning for Hearst Corporation.