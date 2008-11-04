Schwab Tapped For Discovery Programming Post

Discovery Channel has named Ken Schwab senior VP of programming, a post formerly held by Abby Greensfelder before her departure in May 2006.

Most recently, Schwab had been senior VP of programming for TBS and TNT, where he helped establish TNT's drama and TBS' comedy branding.

Schwab reports to John Ford, President and GM of Discovery Channel. Schwab joined Turner in 1994 after 10 years as a programming executive in public broadcasting.

Schwab will be in charge of program planning, direction, execution and strategy for the network, as well as integrating that programming with new media platforms.



Jill Goldfarb has been VP of programming since September 2007, she now reports to Schwab.