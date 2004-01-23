School’s Out: Boston Public Goes on Hiatus

Fox has pared down its order for David E. Kelley’s Boston Public to 15 episodes from a full-season commitment of 22, a Fox spokesman confirmed Thursday. A representative for Kelley had no comment.

Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman told TV reporters at winter press tour in Hollywood last week that the show would be going on hiatus, and replaced with Wonderfalls.

Boston Public aired on Monday at 9 p.m. for most of its run, until Fox moved it to Friday at 9 p.m. last fall.