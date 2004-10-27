Schoolhouse Rock! Rocks On

Gen-Xers who learned their multiplication tables from “Three Is a Magic Number” might be happy to hear that retro educational-cartoon series Schoolhouse Rock! is returning to the airwaves.

Toon Disney will begin airing the animated series, which originally aired on ABC from 1973 to 1985, weeknights starting Nov. 1, immediately following the network’s 5 p.m. weeknight animated movie.

The show, which featured hits such as “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” became a pop-culture phenomenon for using animation and music to teach kids about grammar, math, science and politics.

It was originally created by Tom Yohe and George Newall and picked up for ABC by Michael Eisner, who was then VP of children’s programming at the network. The show made a brief appearance in the early 1990s on ABC’s morning lineup.