Scholastic, NBC Send Kids on the Election Trail

Scholastic Entertainment and NBC News have entered a partnership that will produce periodic news reports using a stable of kid and teen correspondents from Scholastic’s "Kids Press Corps" on the 2004 presidential election campaign.

The reports will air on NBC News programs including Today, Weekend Today, MSNBC, MSNBC.com and the NBC-owned TV stations.

The correspondents, ranging in age from 10-14 years old, will also get an opportunity to interview NBC correspondents covering the campaign and to report for several Scholastic classroom print magazines. The goal is to provide reporting from kids that will "inspire and excite millions of students to learn about and discuss our country’s electoral process and the important issues facing our nation," said Scholastic’s Rebecca Bondor.