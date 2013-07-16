Schneider to Head Shine America Legal Department

Shine America has appointed Jeffrey Schneider to the newly

created position of executive VP, business and legal affairs and general

counsel, the company announced Tuesday.

He will head Shine America's in-house business and legal

affairs team, working from the company's Los Angeles office.

Schneider comes from NBCUniversal, where he was executive

VP, business affairs, entertainment and digital networks and integrated media.

"Jeff's tremendous professional experience

within our industry makes him the ideal executive to lead our business affairs

team as we continue to aggressively expand our footprint in both scripted and

unscripted television programming," said Rich Ross, CEO, Shine America.