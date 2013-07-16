Schneider to Head Shine America Legal Department
Shine America has appointed Jeffrey Schneider to the newly
created position of executive VP, business and legal affairs and general
counsel, the company announced Tuesday.
He will head Shine America's in-house business and legal
affairs team, working from the company's Los Angeles office.
Schneider comes from NBCUniversal, where he was executive
VP, business affairs, entertainment and digital networks and integrated media.
"Jeff's tremendous professional experience
within our industry makes him the ideal executive to lead our business affairs
team as we continue to aggressively expand our footprint in both scripted and
unscripted television programming," said Rich Ross, CEO, Shine America.
