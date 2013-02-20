Schieffer Gets Distinguished Service Award

Bob Schieffer, CBS' chief Washington correspondent, will

receive the National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award.

Schieffer is marking his 56th year as a reporter and 44th at

CBS News, where he has been moderator of Face

the Nation since 1991. He was briefly anchor of CBS Evening News, and has covered the White House, Pentagon, State

Department and Capitol Hill.

"For more than 50 years, Bob Schieffer has been an

eyewitness to history's biggest stories and respected as a preeminent journalist

of his generation," NAB president Gordon Smith said in a statement.

"In recognition of his dedication and profound impact on journalism, we

are proud to present him with the Distinguished Service Award."

Schieffer will receive the award April 8 during the NAB's

annual convention in Las Vegas.