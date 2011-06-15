Schick to Introduce First Scented Razor for Men

Schick will introduce its newest razor, the Xtreme3 Refresh, the first scented razor for men, reports The New York Times.

Rolling

it out with scratch-and-sniff packaging, an online marketing campaign

and a partnership with Nascar driver Martin Truex Jr., Schick is hoping

to buck the notion that scented razors would not sell to the male

population, according to the article. For years scented razors have been successfully marketed to

females, but the prevailing thought was they would be deemed "unmanly"

by the male population, the article noted.

The

razor's scent is said "to evoke the smell of just having showered." The

scent is set to be extremely subtle; only half of male testers even

noticed it. The men who did notice however, gave the razor a higher

rating then the ones who didn't.

To

help promote its new razor, Schick will be pumping out the scent it was

it calls "refresh stations" that will be set up at 10 sprint cup races

this year.

The way aromas affect consumers, even if its only subconsciously, is the basis for a growing field of scent marketing.

Online ads will start airing June 17 on Facebook, MensHealth.com and MadeMan.com, the article said.