Schedule shakeup
ABC is revising its weeknight lineup. On March 6, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
moves from Wednesday night to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Starting March 14, the new Damon Wayans comedy My Wife and Kids
will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m., followed by a new, third installment of Whose Line Is ItAnyway?
at 8:30, The Drew Carey Show
at 9 and new Denis Leary sitcom The Job
at 9:30. Once and Again
remains at 10 p.m.
