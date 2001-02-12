Schedule shakeup

ABC is revising its weeknight lineup. On March 6, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

moves from Wednesday night to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Starting March 14, the new Damon Wayans comedy My Wife and Kids

will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m., followed by a new, third installment of Whose Line Is ItAnyway?

at 8:30, The Drew Carey Show

at 9 and new Denis Leary sitcom The Job

at 9:30. Once and Again

remains at 10 p.m.