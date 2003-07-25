Schanowski sports anchor at WMAQ

Effective immediately, Mark Schanowski will be the Monday-Friday sports

anchor at WMAQ-TV Chicago.

Schanowski has been sitting in since the death of Darrien Chapman from heart

disease last October.

Schanowski will also anchor Chicago Bears National Football League pregame and postgame shows.

To replace Schanowski on weekend anchoring, WMAQ-TV has added Chicago native

Ryan Baker, who has been anchoring at WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla.