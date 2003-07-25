Trending

Schanowski sports anchor at WMAQ

By

Effective immediately, Mark Schanowski will be the Monday-Friday sports
anchor at WMAQ-TV Chicago.

Schanowski has been sitting in since the death of Darrien Chapman from heart
disease last October.

Schanowski will also anchor Chicago Bears National Football League pregame and postgame shows.

To replace Schanowski on weekend anchoring, WMAQ-TV has added Chicago native
Ryan Baker, who has been anchoring at WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla.