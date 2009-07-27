Schaer Named EVP of Creative Development at Harpo

Valerie Schaer has been named executive VP, creative development for Harpo Productions. Schaer had previously been at Worldwide Pants, Inc. as executive VP overseeing all production, development, new media and business development. She will be based in New York and will report to Tim Bennett,

president, Harpo Productions, Inc. and Harpo Productions Chairman Oprah

Winfrey.



Schaer will join the company August 17 and will partner with Harriet Seitler, executive VP of marketing and development. The two are charged with creating new programming and opportunities through syndication, network, cable, and digital platforms.



“It is rare to find an executive with a solid track record of success in primetime, daytime syndication, in talk and in cable—one who is respected by peers, employees and employers,” said Tim Bennett, President of Harpo Productions, to whom Schaer will report. “Valerie Schaer is that exectuvie and we are delighted to have her join our team.”



Schaer had been at Worldwide Pants, the company that produces The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, among others, since 2003. Prior to that, she worked as executive VP of programming and development at Universal Domestic Television. She worked as a senior executive at ABC from the mid-to-late '90s as senior VP of production and reality programming for ABC Daytime. She also worked at Lifetime from 1989 to 1993 as executive in charge of production for original movies, comedy special, and drama series.

