Schaap dead at 67

Dick Schaap, a giant among sportswriters, as well as sportscasters, died

following complications from hip-replacement surgery at the age of 67.

Best known in recent years as the host of ESPN's Sports Reporters,

Schaap had a near-50-year career at the top of the sports-journalism world.

He covered crime, war and was on occasion a political writer and theater

critic, as well.

Schaap was known for his great humor, as well as his straightforwardness and

honesty.

Sports commentator Michael Wilbon, a frequent quest on Schaap's shows, called

him 'a great man' with a great knowledge and feeling about many subjects and

people, and he said on a Washington, D.C., radio show, 'This is a difficult

day.'

ESPN president George Bodenheimer said, 'All of us at ESPN are deeply

saddened by the death of Dick Schaap. Dick's unparalleled journalistic

achievements were exceeded only by his compassion and respect for his fellow

human beings.'

Among Schaap's recent projects was hosting ESPN's The Sporting Life

with his son, Jeremy.

His latest book, Flashing Before My Eyes: 50 Years of Headlines, Deadlines

& Punchlines, looked back on his life and legendary career.

Schaap is survived by a wife and six children.