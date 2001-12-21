Schaap dead at 67
Dick Schaap, a giant among sportswriters, as well as sportscasters, died
following complications from hip-replacement surgery at the age of 67.
Best known in recent years as the host of ESPN's Sports Reporters,
Schaap had a near-50-year career at the top of the sports-journalism world.
He covered crime, war and was on occasion a political writer and theater
critic, as well.
Schaap was known for his great humor, as well as his straightforwardness and
honesty.
Sports commentator Michael Wilbon, a frequent quest on Schaap's shows, called
him 'a great man' with a great knowledge and feeling about many subjects and
people, and he said on a Washington, D.C., radio show, 'This is a difficult
day.'
ESPN president George Bodenheimer said, 'All of us at ESPN are deeply
saddened by the death of Dick Schaap. Dick's unparalleled journalistic
achievements were exceeded only by his compassion and respect for his fellow
human beings.'
Among Schaap's recent projects was hosting ESPN's The Sporting Life
with his son, Jeremy.
His latest book, Flashing Before My Eyes: 50 Years of Headlines, Deadlines
& Punchlines, looked back on his life and legendary career.
Schaap is survived by a wife and six children.
