Scent Of a Desperate Woman

Disney and ABC are developing a perfume inspired by the hit dramedy, Desperate Housewives. The yet-unnamed scent, to be produced by fragrance company Coty, will be available in department stores this fall.

ABC has had success in perfume before. After “Enchantment,” an All My Children perfume, became one of Wal-Mart’s best-selling fragrances in late 2004, ABC Daytime launched “All My Children Fusion,” an entire line of cosmetics at the store.

Desperate Housewives, produced by Touchstone Television, is the first TV show from which Coty will develop a fragrance.

Coty has previously worked on scents for celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker; fashion designers including Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein; and brands including Adidas and Nautica.