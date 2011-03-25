Scenechronize Raises $5 Million In New Funding

The Web-based production management provider scenechronize has closed on $5 million in series B financing and announced that it would be adding veteran Hollywood director David Semel to its board of directors and opening a new office in Burbank for sales, marketing and customer support staff to complement its current office in San Francisco.

"We are thrilled with the vote of confidence that this financing and board appointments provide and we look forward to further establishing scenechronize as the production management tool of choice for all of Hollywood," noted scenechronize CEO Hunter Hancock in a statement.

The company bills itself as the only web-based production management provider in Hollywood. Its solution provides a virtual hub for production information and is designed to improve the production and creative process by automating the digital distribution of scripts, sides, call sheets, prep memos, location maps, welcome packets, and other information.

"scenechronize is the future of production," added David Semel, whose directing credits include No Ordinary Family, Heroes and House. "When all of a production's information is digitized and available for review and collaboration no matter where you are, the creative process has been permanently altered, and vastly improved."

The company's customers include Warner Bros., Columbia Pictures, HBO, Universal Pictures, Paramount, AMC, ABC Studios, Playtone Productions, Apatow Productions and Film 44, among others; its product has been used in the production of such TV fare as The Walking Dead, Dexter, No Ordinary Family, United States of Tara, 90210, Breaking Bad and others.