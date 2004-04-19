Scarborough Expands TV Measurement
New York-based consumer-research firm Scarborough Research is adding TV-genre information and video-on-demand viewing to its measurement service.
It had already been collecting demo information from 75 TV diary-keepers around the country, but clients requested that it drill deeper.
Now, clients can get information on specific show-type preferences, from reality or dating shows to games and docs.
Scarborough allows programmer and marketer clients to cross reference those preferences with a host of lifestyle choices, from the types of restaurants they frequent to their Internet shopping habits.
