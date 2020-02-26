SCAD ATVfest in Atlanta Feb. 27-29

ATVfest, a television festival hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Atlanta, happens Feb. 27-29.

Feb. 27 features screenings of Fox’s The Resident, OWN’s Cherish the Day, ABC’s For Life and Fox’s Filthy Rich, among other series. Filthy Rich star Kim Cattrall picks up the festival’s icon award before that show’s screening. Panels include True Crime: Television’s Fascination With Killers and Animation Domination.

Feb. 28 offers screenings of Fox’s Deputy, Freeform’s The Bold Type, Paramount Network’s 68 Whiskey, ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty and Starz’s Vida, among others. Panels include a Q&A with Eric McCormack of Will & Grace and Wonder Women: Showrunners.

On Feb. 29 there are screenings for NBC’s This Is Us and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Fox’s Prodigal Son and ABC’s Mixed-ish, among others. Malcolm Jamal-Warner of The Resident sits for an interview and other panels include The Windy City Trifecta: Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago.’

The event happens in Midtown Atlanta. It's the eighth running of aTVfest.