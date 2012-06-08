SBS Hires Alfredo Schwarz

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., (SBS) has named Hispanic TV veteran Alfredo Schwarz VP of operations and production for MegaTV.

In the new post, Schwarz will oversee operations and production of the television division and will report to Alex Aleman, senior VP of consolidated operations of SBS.

"I am pleased to welcome Alfredo to the MegaTV family," said Aleman in a statement. "For 35 years, Alfredo has worked in the industry in many capacities, including production. His in depth experience, combined with his personal knowledge about the Hispanic audience, makes him the perfect choice to help us increase our success at MegaTV as we look to grow and hone in our audiences' passion points."

Schwarz most recently served as general director of drama production at the Univision Network. Earlier, between 1996 and 2007, he was president of Fono Video Productions, a position he held from 1996-2007, he produced a number of well-known productions.

Prior to that between, 1977 and 1996, he produced over 50 TV programs in his native Venezuela.