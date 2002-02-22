Trending

SBE takes five

The fifth edition of the TV Operator's Certification Handbook, written
by Fred Baumgartner and Doug Garlinger, is now available from the Society of
Broadcast Engineers.

The SBE said this latest edition includes a look at centralcasting and
information on the limits on ad time in children's shows, pursuant to the
Children's Television Act (stations that exceed those limits can be fined by the
Federal Communications Commission).

Those who read the book and pass a written test are designated an SBE-certified television operator (CTO).