SBE takes five

The fifth edition of the TV Operator's Certification Handbook, written

by Fred Baumgartner and Doug Garlinger, is now available from the Society of

Broadcast Engineers.

The SBE said this latest edition includes a look at centralcasting and

information on the limits on ad time in children's shows, pursuant to the

Children's Television Act (stations that exceed those limits can be fined by the

Federal Communications Commission).

Those who read the book and pass a written test are designated an SBE-certified television operator (CTO).