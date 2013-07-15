SBE 15 Honors Conrad Trautmann

The Society of Broadcast Engineers' Chapter 15 (SBE 15), which serves the New York City metro area, has announced that Conrad Trautmann, the CTO of Dial Global, will be its first recipient of the "Chapter Engineer of the Year" award.

"We are thrilled to honor Conrad with our first 'Chapter Engineer of the Year' award," said Jeff Smith, SBE 15's chapter chairman. "Within Conrad's 30 plus years of service to SBE 15, he was instrumental in reestablishing the chapter in the 1980's after declining membership and financial troubles caused the chapter to cease operations. Conrad is recognized for implementing a model that has made SBE 15 the largest and most financially stable SBE local chapter in the country."

Trautmann oversees Dial Global's broadcast engineering, program distribution, back-office IT and software development. Dial Global delivers audio content to over 8,500 radio stations and digital media companies.

Besides his work for Dial Global, Trautmann has managed and supervised the construction of studios in broadcast facilities around the country and held senior engineering positions at Westwood One, Metro Networks, Cox Radio and Chancellor Media.